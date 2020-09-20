|
Mourinho explains Dele Alli omission: We have too many players for some positions
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Dele Alli was left out of Tottenham’s matchday squad to face Southampton on Sunday, with Jose Mourinho admitting he was simply down the pecking order in his attacking options. Alli was hauled off at half-time of Spurs’ season-opening 1-0 loss to Everton last weekend and was left at home when Mourinho’s men travelled to Bulgaria […]
