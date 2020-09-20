Global  
 

Mourinho explains Dele Alli omission: We have too many players for some positions

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 20 September 2020
Dele Alli was left out of Tottenham’s matchday squad to face Southampton on Sunday, with Jose Mourinho admitting he was simply down the pecking order in his attacking options. Alli was hauled off at half-time of Spurs’ season-opening 1-0 loss to Everton last weekend and was left at home when Mourinho’s men travelled to Bulgaria […]
