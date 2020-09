You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cousin Sal likes the Cowboys to bounce back against the Falcons in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE



Cousin Sal is nervous about his Dallas Cowboys' upcoming match up against the Atlanta Falcons, but ultimately thinks Dak Prescott will get it done. Hear him explain to Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:33 Published 2 days ago Cousin Sal picks his Cowboys to win home opener against Falcons in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE



The Dallas Cowboys have a lot riding on this weekend, as they face the Atlanta Falcons for their home opener. Cousin Sal details why he hasn't lost hope for Dallas after their loss to the Los Angeles.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:59 Published 4 days ago Cowboys Fans Excited For Return Of Football



Dallas Cowboys fans were revved up for Sunday night's season opener. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:51 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this