Colin Cowherd: Packers are too dependent on Davante Adams in the passing game
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were in midseason form in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings as they put up 43 points. While he knows they will win plenty of games this season, Colin Cowherd worries the Packers may be too dependent on Davante Adams in the passing game to bloom into a serious contender this season.
