Lynn hails "biggest win of my career" at Le Mans 24 Hours Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Alex Lynn hailed his class victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours as the "biggest win of my career" after triumphing in the GTE Pro division for Aston Martin 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Raimon Duran RT @autosport: Alex Lynn hailed his class victory at the #LeMans24 as the "biggest win of my career" after triumphing in the GTE Pro divisi… 4 minutes ago Flyin18T Motorsports #WEC Lynn hails "biggest win of my career" at Le Mans 24 Hours https://t.co/RX33EnU20A https://t.co/b0cUOcdKcT 15 minutes ago Autosport Alex Lynn hailed his class victory at the #LeMans24 as the "biggest win of my career" after triumphing in the GTE P… https://t.co/qTy9KYX7OL 20 minutes ago