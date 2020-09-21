Global  
 

Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Premier League opener vs Wolves and will self-isolate

talkSPORT Monday, 21 September 2020
Man City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for coronavirus, the club have confirmed. The 29-year-old will now self-isolate for ten days, which will see him miss at least three matches against Wolves, Bournemouth and Leicester. In a statement, Man City wrote: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Ilkay Gundogan has tested positive for COVID-19. […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City

Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City 01:14

 An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Wolvesand Man City.

