Giants star RB Saquon Barkley out for rest of season with torn ACL Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The New York Giants will have to navigate the rest of the season without RB Saquon Barkley, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament on Sunday.

