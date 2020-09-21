Global  
 

Arsenal replace Emiliano Martinez with Alex Runarsson who could make debut this week in Carabao Cup

talkSPORT Monday, 21 September 2020
Arsenal have signed Icelandic goalkeeper Alex Runarsson from Dijon on a four-year contract. The Gunners move swiftly to get a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who joined Aston Villa in a £20million deal. Martinez sought a move away from the Emirates after no longer wanting to be just a back-up goalkeeper. The Argentinian deputised brilliantly for […]
