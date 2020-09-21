|
Arsenal replace Emiliano Martinez with Alex Runarsson who could make debut this week in Carabao Cup
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Arsenal have signed Icelandic goalkeeper Alex Runarsson from Dijon on a four-year contract. The Gunners move swiftly to get a replacement for Emiliano Martinez, who joined Aston Villa in a £20million deal. Martinez sought a move away from the Emirates after no longer wanting to be just a back-up goalkeeper. The Argentinian deputised brilliantly for […]
