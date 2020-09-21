Arsenal replace Emiliano Martinez with Alex Runarsson who could make debut this week in Carabao Cup

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Martinez may leave Arsenal to become No. 1'



Dharmesh Sheth says Emiliano Martinez may opt to leave Arsenal in order to become a first choice goalkeeper elsewhere. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:31 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Runar Alex Runarsson poised for swift Arsenal debut with announcement expected Mikel Arteta needs a replacement goalkeeper having sold Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa and Icelandic shot-stopper Runar Alex Runarsson is expected through the...

Daily Star 5 hours ago





Tweets about this