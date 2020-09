Inter Milan join PSG in Dele Alli transfer race as Spurs ready to consider bids Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Dele Alli's future at Tottenham Hotspur is up in the air following Gareth Bale's sensational return to the north London club, although manager Jose Mourinho has refused to be drawn on the matter Dele Alli's future at Tottenham Hotspur is up in the air following Gareth Bale's sensational return to the north London club, although manager Jose Mourinho has refused to be drawn on the matter 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this @easysoccernews RT @EasySoccerNews: Five clubs Dele Alli could join after Spurs freeze-out with PSG, Inter Milan and Man Utd all options for midfielder: DE… 7 hours ago MALIN F&G RT @SunManUtd: Five clubs Dele Alli could join after Spurs freeze-out with PSG, Inter Milan and Man Utd all options for midfielder https://… 2 days ago @easysoccernews Five clubs Dele Alli could join after Spurs freeze-out with PSG, Inter Milan and Man Utd all options for midfielder… https://t.co/Ddz0SdHWjf 2 days ago LG RT @SunTottenham: Five clubs Dele Alli could join after Spurs freeze-out with PSG, Inter Milan and Man Utd all options for midfielder https… 2 days ago The Sun - Tottenham Five clubs Dele Alli could join after Spurs freeze-out with PSG, Inter Milan and Man Utd all options for midfielder https://t.co/zzhnF2XN1g 2 days ago The Sun - Man Utd Five clubs Dele Alli could join after Spurs freeze-out with PSG, Inter Milan and Man Utd all options for midfielder https://t.co/GyTddujcwF 2 days ago