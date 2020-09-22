|
Luton v Manchester United LIVE commentary: Hatters host Solskjaer and co in Carabao Cup Third Round
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
In-form Luton host struggling Manchester United in the Carabao Cup Third Round tonight. Nathan Jones’ Luton have won all four of their fixtures so far this season including two wins in the cup. They beat Derby 2-1 on Saturday and will be confident ahead of their glamour tie against United this evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this