Luton v Manchester United LIVE commentary: Hatters host Solskjaer and co in Carabao Cup Third Round

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
In-form Luton host struggling Manchester United in the Carabao Cup Third Round tonight. Nathan Jones’ Luton have won all four of their fixtures so far this season including two wins in the cup. They beat Derby 2-1 on Saturday and will be confident ahead of their glamour tie against United this evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer […]
