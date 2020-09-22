Donny van de Beek sharp and Dean Henderson makes stunning save as Manchester United bounce back from Crystal Palace defeat with victory over Luton
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson both made their full Manchester United debuts on Tuesday night as the Red Devils travelled to Luton for their third round Carabao Cup clash. After a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s bounced back with a 3-0 victory over the Championship side – […]
Soccer AM's Tubes sits down with new Manchester United signing Donny van de Beek to discuss a whole host of topics, including his former Dutch heroes at Man Utd, his choice of the number 34 shirt and his early thoughts on life at Carrington.