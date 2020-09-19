Global  
 

Patrice Evra ‘burning inside’ as he slams Manchester United for transfers and ‘making Crystal Palace look like Barcelona or Real Madrid’ in Old Trafford defeat

Saturday, 19 September 2020
Manchester United legend Patrice Evra said he was ‘burning inside’ after watching Ole Gunnar Solsjear’s men get their new season off to a nightmare start against Crystal Palace. There was plenty of promise surrounding the Red Devils’ delayed Premier League opener, with new summer signing Donny van de Beek making his debut at Old Trafford. […]
 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his side were deservedly beaten during the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace but conceded the decision to award the visitors a penalty was “very harsh”

