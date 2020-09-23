Global  
 

‘Brimming with integrity’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC star

The Sport Review Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Garth Crooks has admitted that Sadio Mane is fast becoming one his favourite players following his display in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC on Sunday. The Senegal international has been one of the Reds’ top attacking performers in recent seasons and he scored both of Liverpool FC’s goals in the second half at […]
