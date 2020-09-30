Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I was impressed’: BBC Sport pundit praises Liverpool FC star after win over Arsenal

The Sport Review Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Garth Crooks singled out Andy Robertson for special praise for the way he performed during Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night. The Scottish left-back was at fault for Arsenal’s opening goal in the 25th minute at Anfield after his misjudged pass fell into the path of Alexandre Lacazette in the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record 02:25

 Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win [Video]

Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win

A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:22Published
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal debutants Willian and Gabriel after win over Fulham [Video]

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal debutants Willian and Gabriel after win over Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pays tribute to debutants Willian and Gabrielafter they starred in the 3-0 win over Fulham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this