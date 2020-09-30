‘I was impressed’: BBC Sport pundit praises Liverpool FC star after win over Arsenal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview



In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 5 days ago Premier League opening weekend round-up: Liverpool begin title defence with thrilling win



A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool were made towork hard for their 4-3 win over recently-promoted Leeds. Arsenal had aneasier ride against other Premier League new boys.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 2 weeks ago Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal debutants Willian and Gabriel after win over Fulham



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pays tribute to debutants Willian and Gabrielafter they starred in the 3-0 win over Fulham. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this