|
Luis Suarez in tears as he leaves Barcelona training ground for final time ahead of Atletico Madrid transfer
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Luis Suarez broke down in tears while driving away from Barcelona’s training ground ahead of his transfer to Atletico Madrid. The 33-year-old has won four LaLiga titles and a European Cup since joining the Spanish giants from Liverpool in 2014. Luis Suarez is crying while he leaves Barcelona training ground… he’s joining Atlético Madrid. Confirmed. […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this