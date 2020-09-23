Global  
 

Luis Suarez in tears as he leaves Barcelona training ground for final time ahead of Atletico Madrid transfer

talkSPORT Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Luis Suarez broke down in tears while driving away from Barcelona’s training ground ahead of his transfer to Atletico Madrid. The 33-year-old has won four LaLiga titles and a European Cup since joining the Spanish giants from Liverpool in 2014. Luis Suarez is crying while he leaves Barcelona training ground… he’s joining Atlético Madrid. Confirmed. […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Suarez cuts Barca contract, agrees Atletico terms - reports

Suarez cuts Barca contract, agrees Atletico terms - reports 02:02

 Suarez reportedly cuts Barcelona contract

