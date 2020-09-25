Luis Suarez leaves Barcelona for Atletico Madrid for 6 million euros
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Atletico Madrid announced the signing of Barcelona forward Luis Suarez late on Wednesday, confirming the Uruguayan striker is set to continue playing in La Liga rather than joining Juventus in Italy. Barcelona said that Atletico had agreed to pay six million euros for Suarez, who left his last training session in tears on...
Luis Suarez insisted he will always remain a Barcelona fan in an emotionalfarewell press conference. Barca announced on Wednesday that they had reachedagreement with LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid for the 33-year-old striker.