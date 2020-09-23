Work from home culture to continue: Bill Gates

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () The work from home culture has worked well and many companies will continue with the system even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said on Wednesday. Various parts of the world have been under strict lockdowns following the Covid-19 outbreak, forcing organisations to let their employees work from home.
Nearly three in four Americans said working from home has increased their sense of "digital overload," according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans working from home found, since messaging,..