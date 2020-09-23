Global  
 



Work from home culture to continue: Bill Gates

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 23 September 2020
The work from home culture has worked well and many companies will continue with the system even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said on Wednesday. Various parts of the world have been under strict lockdowns following the Covid-19 outbreak, forcing organisations to let their employees work from home.
