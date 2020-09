TopNotch Programmer RT @TimesEurope: Another Florida Atlantic football game postponed over COVID-19 concerns at South Florida https://t.co/uSnZNjCCWw 3 minutes ago

Times of News Europe Another Florida Atlantic football game postponed over COVID-19 concerns at South Florida https://t.co/uSnZNjCCWw 3 minutes ago

VCSSports Another Florida Atlantic football game postponed over COVID-19 concerns at South Florida https://t.co/4TSR2XbjJs 3 minutes ago

TCPalm Florida Atlantic football will have to wait another week to play its first football game of the season. https://t.co/2ZSyGGYfVF 39 minutes ago