Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota, and academy stars to start – How Liverpool should line up in Carabao Cup as ‘strong team’ is promised

talkSPORT Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Two wins from two for Liverpool in the Premier League but their next task represents a different kind of test. They’ll want to avoid Carabao Cup humiliation as they go to Lincoln City on Thursday night, a match you can listen to LIVE on talkSPORT, kick-off 7:45pm. Liverpool have tasted League Cup success eight times, […]
News video: West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19

West Ham boss David Moyes and two players test positive for Covid-19 01:09

 West Ham boss David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have returnedpositive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced. Theclub’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were atLondon Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round...

