Man United unlikely to sell 22-year-old to Leeds United this summer – report

The Sport Review Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Manchester United are unlikely to sell Daniel James to Leeds United this summer, according to a report in England. The Manchester Evening News is reporting that Leeds United are thought to be interested in a swoop to sign the Wales international in the 2020 summer transfer window. The same article states that Leeds manager Marcelo […]
