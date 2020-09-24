Global  
 

Aston Villa eye loan move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Aston Villa are interested in signing Ross Barkley from Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph. It has been reported that the Villans are looking to secure the services of the former Everton attacking midfielder on a loan deal. Barkley has been on the books of Chelsea since January […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Barkley can take pressure off Grealish'

'Barkley can take pressure off Grealish' 01:11

 The Good Morning Transfers team analyse Aston Villa's loan move for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley and how it can aid Villa captain Jack Grealish.

