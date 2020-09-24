Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez agrees Barcelona to Atletico Madrid transfer for bargain price of just just £5.5million Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Luis Suarez has agreed to leave Barcelona and sign for LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid for an absolute BARGAIN price. Barca have announced they have agreed a deal to sell the former Liverpool striker for just £5.5million [€6m]. The 33-year-old's move is subject to agreeing personal terms and a medical, Atletico announced. Suarez joined Barca from


