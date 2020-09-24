Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez agrees Barcelona to Atletico Madrid transfer for bargain price of just just £5.5million

talkSPORT Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Luis Suarez has agreed to leave Barcelona and sign for LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid for an absolute BARGAIN price. Barca have announced they have agreed a deal to sell the former Liverpool striker for just £5.5million [€6m]. The 33-year-old’s move is subject to agreeing personal terms and a medical, Atletico announced. Suarez joined Barca from […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Suarez cuts Barca contract, agrees Atletico terms - reports

Suarez cuts Barca contract, agrees Atletico terms - reports 02:02

 Suarez reportedly cuts Barcelona contract

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Transfer News: Suarez to Atletico Madrid [Video]

Transfer News: Suarez to Atletico Madrid

The Good Morning Transfers team discuss Luis Suarez's potential move to Atletico Madrid.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:24Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Ismaila Sarr, Luis Suarez and Danny Welbeck are the latest players to be onthe move according to media reports, we take a look at the latest footballgossip.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Messi huddles at home as uncertainty swirls on his future with Barcelona [Video]

Messi huddles at home as uncertainty swirls on his future with Barcelona

Lionel Messi huddles at home with his friend and current team mate Luis Suarez as the future of both players at Barcelona continues to look uncertain.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Luis Suarez joins Atletico Madrid after bargain transfer from Barcelona agreed

 Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have announced they have agreed a €6m deal for former Liverpool striker Suarez to switch from the Nou Camp to the Wanda...
Daily Star

Luis Suarez in tears as he leaves Barcelona training ground for final time ahead of Atletico Madrid transfer

 Luis Suarez broke down in tears while driving away from Barcelona’s training ground ahead of his transfer to Atletico Madrid. The 33-year-old has won four...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this