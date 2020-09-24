|
Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez agrees Barcelona to Atletico Madrid transfer for bargain price of just just £5.5million
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Luis Suarez has agreed to leave Barcelona and sign for LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid for an absolute BARGAIN price. Barca have announced they have agreed a deal to sell the former Liverpool striker for just £5.5million [€6m]. The 33-year-old’s move is subject to agreeing personal terms and a medical, Atletico announced. Suarez joined Barca from […]
