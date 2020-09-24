Global  
 

Graham Roberts comments on Dele Alli amid Tottenham Hotspur exit speculation

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Graham Roberts has thrown his support behind Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli on Twitter amid claims that he could leave the Premier League club in the summer transfer window. The former Tottenham star believes that Alli is a top-class footballer who will get back to his best at the North London outfit. According to The […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Time for Alli to move on from Spurs'

'Time for Alli to move on from Spurs' 04:10

 Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson and former England Women forward Lianne Sanderson discuss Dele Alli's future at Tottenham.

