Sushant case: NCB summons Rakul Preet Singh

Thursday, 24 September 2020
The NCB officials are at Rakul Preet Singh's residence to serve her summons in connection with the drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier in the day, it was reported that her team claimed that they have not received any summons from the NCB. Later, NCB released an official statement and updated that Rakul has responded to their summons.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet summoned by NCB

Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet summoned by NCB 01:00

 Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned top Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actress Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was extended in related to the case.

