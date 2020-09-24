Sushant case: NCB summons Rakul Preet Singh

Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

The NCB officials are at Rakul Preet Singh's residence to serve her summons in connection with the drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier in the day, it was reported that her team claimed that they have not received any summons from the NCB. Later, NCB released an official statement and updated that Rakul has responded to their summons.