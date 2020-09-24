Sushant case: NCB summons Rakul Preet Singh

Thursday, 24 September 2020 () The NCB officials are at Rakul Preet Singh's residence to serve her summons in connection with the drug probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier in the day, it was reported that her team claimed that they have not received any summons from the NCB. Later, NCB released an official statement and updated that Rakul has responded to their summons.
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned top Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Actress Rhea Chakraborty's judicial custody was extended in related to the case.
Actress Deepika Padukone along with husband Ranveer Singh arrived in Mumbai on September 24 from Goa. Actress has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join probe in connection with a drug case..
Bollywood actor Rakul Preet on September 24 arrived at Mumbai airport. She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation in connection with a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. NCB..