UEFA confirms five substitutions allowed for Champions League and Europa League Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

UEFA has confirmed clubs will be allowed to make up to five substitutions per match in the Champions League and Europa League throughout 2020-21. The Executive Committee of European football's governing body met on Thursday to rule on a variety of matters for 2020 and 2021. Arguably the biggest decision made was to extend the