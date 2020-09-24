Global  
 

Carabao Cup fourth round draw in FULL: Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal in action next week – huge ties await in last-16

talkSPORT Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
All of the big guns made it through the Carabao Cup third round to set up some juicy clashes next week. Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 lockdown, the EFL Cup will be fast-tracked this season to help ease fixture congestion further down the line. The third round is done – barring Leyton Orient […]
