Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Newcastle Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 home victory when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. The Lilywhites have made something of a stuttering start to the new campaign as Jose Mourinho looks to try and steer the north London side towards Champions League qualification. Tottenham lost […] 👓 View full article

