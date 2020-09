Kylin Hill 75-yard touchdown catch gives Mississippi State 27-24 lead over No. 6 LSU Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello found a wide-open Kylin Hill for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 27-24 lead over the LSU Tigers. Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback K.J. Costello found a wide-open Kylin Hill for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 27-24 lead over the LSU Tigers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this