Alisson Becker makes honest admission about Arsenal before Liverpool FC trip Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Alisson Becker has admitted that Arsenal have been impressing him in recent games under Mikel Arteta but he is backing Liverpool FC to beat the Gunners on Monday night. The north London side have made a 100 per cent start to the new season under Arteta in the Premier League, winning both of their opening […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this