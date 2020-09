Dave Wannstedt on Aaron Donald’s dominance: ‘He does the things that you don’t coach’ Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Dave Wannstedt and Michael Strahan discuss what makes Los Angeles Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald so dominant on Fox NFL Kickoff. Dave Wannstedt and Michael Strahan discuss what makes Los Angeles Rams' defensive tackle Aaron Donald so dominant on Fox NFL Kickoff. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this