News24.com | Venus coy on future after early Roland Garros exit Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Venus Williams said she was "not looking forward yet" to 2021 after suffering a third successive first round exit at the French Open on Sunday with a loss in straight sets to Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. πŸ‘“ View full article

