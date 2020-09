Montana, wife block kidnap attempt of grandchild Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Joe Montana told deputies that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child. Montana's wife pried the child out of the woman's arms. 👓 View full article

