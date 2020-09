Chelsea target Declan Rice talks ‘playing for badge’ after West Ham thump Wolves Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Declan Rice helped West Ham beat Wolves 4-0 on Sunday evening with the Chelsea transfer target talking about what it means to play for the Hammers badge despite the transfer speculation Declan Rice helped West Ham beat Wolves 4-0 on Sunday evening with the Chelsea transfer target talking about what it means to play for the Hammers badge despite the transfer speculation 👓 View full article