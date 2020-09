Lionel Messi scored a penalty and Ansu Fati notched a quickfire brace as Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona opened their LaLiga campaign by thumping Villarreal 4-0 at...

Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal: Fati and Messi get Koeman off to flying start in LaLiga Lionel Messi’s desire to leave Barcelona showed no sign of impacting his on-pitch performance as he and Ansu Fati led the 4-0 dismantling of Villarreal on...

SoccerNews.com 39 minutes ago