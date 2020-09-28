EPL: Big lesson learnt, says Frank Lampard following 3-3 draw v West Brom Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Frank Lampard warned Chelsea to learn a "big lesson" from the mistakes they made before Tammy Abraham's last-gasp strike rescued a thrilling 3-3 draw against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Lampard's expensively assembled side were torn apart in the first half at the Hawthorns as Callum Robinson's brace and Kyle Bartley's goal


