‘I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don’t think I can’ – Jose Mourinho’s stunning admission ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea tie

talkSPORT Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
“I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don’t think I can.” Jose Mourinho has made a stunning admission ahead of Tottenham’s tie against Chelsea on Tuesday, hitting out at the EFL for not giving his side a fighting chance. Spurs host Mourinho’s former club Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round […]
 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho explains why his team cannot 'fight for the Carabao Cup' ahead of the fourth round match against Chelsea.

