‘I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don’t think I can’ – Jose Mourinho’s stunning admission ahead of Tottenham vs Chelsea tie Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

“I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don’t think I can.” Jose Mourinho has made a stunning admission ahead of Tottenham’s tie against Chelsea on Tuesday, hitting out at the EFL for not giving his side a fighting chance. Spurs host Mourinho’s former club Chelsea in the Carabao Cup fourth round […] 👓 View full article

