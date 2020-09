You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Man Utd trying to bring in more signings says Solskjaer



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he hopes to make more signings before the transfer window shuts. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:26 Published 1 week ago Ole stays patient over transfers



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he's happy with Man Utd's transfer business so far but has to now 'play the waiting game' over bringing in other players. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:51 Published 1 week ago 'We did everything to protect Mason'



Mason Greenwood needed a break at the end of the season says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Man Utd boss criticises England for picking the forward before sending him home early. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this