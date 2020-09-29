|
EPL: Leicester boss hails Jamie Vardy after 5-2 win over Manchester City
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Brendan Rodgers hailed Jamie Vardy's incredible view of football after the Leicester talisman scored a hat-trick for the Premier League pacesetters in their 5-2 victory against Manchester City.
The former England international converted two penalties and scored one from open play as the 2016 champions came from 1-0 down at the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this