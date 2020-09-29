Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EPL: Leicester boss hails Jamie Vardy after 5-2 win over Manchester City

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
EPL: Leicester boss hails Jamie Vardy after 5-2 win over Manchester CityBrendan Rodgers hailed Jamie Vardy's incredible view of football after the Leicester talisman scored a hat-trick for the Premier League pacesetters in their 5-2 victory against Manchester City.

The former England international converted two penalties and scored one from open play as the 2016 champions came from 1-0 down at the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Vardy: It was a good performance

Vardy: It was a good performance 02:50

 Jamie Vardy speaks to Sky Sports following Leicester's 5-2 win over Manchester City.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss [Video]

Brendan Rodgers salutes his best result as Leicester boss

Brendan Rodgers hailed his best result as Leicester manager after his side ranout stunning 5-2 winners at Manchester City on Sunday. Jamie Vardy grabbed ahat-trick as the Foxes came from behind to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Manchester City host Leicester in the PremierLeague.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this