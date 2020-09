You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dortmund adamant Sancho won't leave



Dharmesh Sheth reports that Borussia Dortmund insist there is 'no room for interpretation' over their stance on Jadon Sancho, and are adamant he will stay at the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:30 Published on August 14, 2020 Witsel: We're happy Sancho is staying



Borussia Dortmund midfielder Alex Witsel says the players are happy and it is "really good news" that Jadon Sancho will stay at Dortmund after sporting director Michael Zorc appeared to rule out a.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:18 Published on August 11, 2020 Sancho to stay at club until 2023, says Dortmund



Borussia Dortmund say winger Jadon Sancho will not leave the club after a contract extension to 2023. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:40 Published on August 10, 2020

