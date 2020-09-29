Global  
 

Leeds United in talks to sign 22-year-old Championship midfielder – report

The Sport Review Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Leeds United are plotting a bid to sign Todd Cantwell from Norwich City, according to a report in England. The Mail is reporting that Leeds United have initiated talks with Norwich City about a deal to bring Cantwell to Elland Road in the 2020 summer transfer window. The same article states that the Yorkshire club […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Leeds planning Cuisance talks today'

'Leeds planning Cuisance talks today' 02:19

 Sky Sports News reporter Tim Thornton says Leeds will hold talks on Monday with Bayern Munich over a deal for midfielder Michael Cuisance.

