News24.com | Hector Bellerin pleads for patience as Arsenal build 'new identity' Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hector Bellerin said Arsenal are building a new identity under Mikel Arteta and will not be knocked off course by setbacks such as Monday's defeat at Liverpool. 👓 View full article

