IPL 2020 sensation Rahul Tewatia also has a good sense of humour
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () Criminal advocate Krishan Pal Tewatia had never received so many phone calls in a single day as he did on Monday and had never received so many unknown visitors at his home in Sihi village in Sector 8 of Faridabad, near Delhi. Reason: His only son and latest IPL star, Rahul Tewatia, had on Sunday sprung into the limelight at...
Rajasthan Royals (RR) won by 4 wickets against Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of IPL-2020 in UAE's Sharjah at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on September 27. While addressing the post match press conference in Sharjah, the opening batsman of Kings XI Punjab squad, Mayank Agarwal spoke on his...