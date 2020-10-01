Global  
 

England squad announcement: Everton ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka called up, but Foden and Greenwood dropped after Iceland incident

talkSPORT Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s superb start to the season has been rewarded with a debut England call-up for the Everton forward. With eight goals already this season – including five in just three Premier League matches – and two hat-tricks, Calvert-Lewin is the leading English goalscorer right now, ahead of striker rivals Harry Kane, Danny Ings, Marcus […]
