Jude Bellingham and Arsenal defender picked, shock call-ups for Aston Villa and West Ham aces – How England’s squad should have looked, according to stats

talkSPORT Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
England manager Gareth Southgate has named his squad for the upcoming fixtures against Wales, Belgium and Denmark The headline selections are Harvey Barnes, Dean Henderson, Bukayo Saka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as they could all make their debuts. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden miss out on being included after their ill-advised antics in Iceland. A […]
