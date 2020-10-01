Jude Bellingham and Arsenal defender picked, shock call-ups for Aston Villa and West Ham aces – How England’s squad should have looked, according to stats Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his squad for the upcoming fixtures against Wales, Belgium and Denmark The headline selections are Harvey Barnes, Dean Henderson, Bukayo Saka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, as they could all make their debuts. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden miss out on being included after their ill-advised antics in Iceland. A […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Grealish receives first England call-up



Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:49 Published on August 31, 2020 Bellingham earns England U21 call-up



Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named in the England U21 squad for the first time, as Rob Dorsett reports. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:19 Published on August 26, 2020

Tweets about this

