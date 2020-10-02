Glenn Maxwell's fiancee Vini Raman slams online troll: Loving a white guy, doesn't make me less Indian Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

As the IPL 2020 season began on September 19, 2020 in the UAE, many IPL franchises, players take to social media on a regular basis to post photos of their personal lives as well as updates on IPL matches.



While many IPL cricketers and their families are showered with love for their posts, there are quite a few who get majorly... As the IPL 2020 season began on September 19, 2020 in the UAE, many IPL franchises, players take to social media on a regular basis to post photos of their personal lives as well as updates on IPL matches.While many IPL cricketers and their families are showered with love for their posts, there are quite a few who get majorly 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

