Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carlos Vinicius: Tottenham complete loan signing of Benfica forward who has been ‘one of the greatest strikers in world football over the last year’

talkSPORT Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Tottenham have signed Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan from Benfica, the Premier League club have confirmed. The Portuguese side on Thursday announced an agreement was in place for Vinicius to join Spurs, with the north Londoners paying a £2.7million loan fee and having the option to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent basis for […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Tottenham-bound Vinicius assessed

Tottenham-bound Vinicius assessed 01:17

 The Good Morning Transfers team profile Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, who Tottenham have reached an agreement to sign on loan.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why do Tottenham need to sign a striker? [Video]

Why do Tottenham need to sign a striker?

The Good Morning Transfers team discuss why signing a striker is key for Tottenham, who are in talks with Benfica over a loan deal for Carlos Vinicius.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:52Published
'PSG only want a loan deal for Alli' [Video]

'PSG only want a loan deal for Alli'

French football expert Jonathan Johnson says Paris Saint-Germain will only sign Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli on loan with the club uninterested in signing him permanently this summer.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:50Published
12-Year-Old Quarterback PRODIGY | Future Football Superstar [Video]

12-Year-Old Quarterback PRODIGY | Future Football Superstar

12-year-old Jaden Jefferson is one of the BEST young quarterbacks in the world!

Credit: Whistle     Duration: 03:18Published

Tweets about this

ianmakavelii

ian makaveli RT @ESPNFC: Tottenham are set to complete a loan move for Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius, sources have told @JamesOlley. They will have… 1 minute ago

zulfathly

Zulfathly RT @FabrizioRomano: Carlos Vinicius to Tottenham, here we go is coming - medicals expected on next hours to complete the deal. Personal ter… 1 hour ago

Stacey1882

#TheVarSidePodcast RT @AlasdairGold: The latest for you on when Carlos Vinicius can complete his Tottenham move, the latest on Milan Skriniar and two other ce… 2 hours ago

harshatj

thilina jayasundera RT @Football_LDN: The latest on when Carlos Vinicius can complete his Tottenham move and Milan Skriniar and two other centre-backs Spurs ar… 3 hours ago

harshatj

thilina jayasundera RT @Spurs_fl: Here's @AlasdairGold with the latest on when Carlos Vinicius can complete his Tottenham move plus Milan Skriniar and two othe… 5 hours ago