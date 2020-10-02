Carlos Vinicius: Tottenham complete loan signing of Benfica forward who has been ‘one of the greatest strikers in world football over the last year’
Friday, 2 October 2020 () Tottenham have signed Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan from Benfica, the Premier League club have confirmed. The Portuguese side on Thursday announced an agreement was in place for Vinicius to join Spurs, with the north Londoners paying a £2.7million loan fee and having the option to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent basis for […]