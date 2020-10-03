Global  
 

Nick Pope blunder in Burnley’s defeat to Newcastle rounds off bad day for England goalkeepers as Callum Wilson scores twice

talkSPORT Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
It was a bad day at the office for England goalkeepers Nick Pope and Jordan Pickford. Everton ‘keeper Pickford made another mistake to let Brighton score earlier in the day – but fortunately for him it didn’t cost his side any points. In the evening kick-off, Pope was at fault when he conceded a penalty […]
