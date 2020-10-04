Live updates: Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Global  
 

IndiaTimes Sunday, 4 October 2020
The wait is over. The most awaited TV show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted by Kamal Haasan is set to launch at 6PM today (October 4). The popular reality show will feature celebrities from TV, films, music industries and social media sensations as well. The audience can expect a house tour by the host Kamal and some special performances of 16 contestants besides their entry into the Bigg Boss house in tonight’s premiere episode. Some changes in the tasks are expected owing to the pandemic. Keep watching this space for live updates of Bigg Boss Tamil 4’s grand premiere.
