Alex Telles deal finally agreed with Manchester United to sign full-back and confirm Edinson Cavani deal on deadline day
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Manchester United have finally agreed a fee to sign Porto defender Alex Telles, talkSPORT understands. The Red Devils were heavily linked with the 27-year-old left-back, however, there was a stand-off in theirs and Porto’s valuation of the player. Transfer expert Alex Crook reports that United and Porto have agreed an £18million fee for Telles. Meanwhile, […]
Manchester United have made just one signing this transfer window but are pushing hard on the likes of Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Jadon Sancho going into... Daily Star Also reported by •Daily Record