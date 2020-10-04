Global  
 

Alex Telles deal finally agreed with Manchester United to sign full-back and confirm Edinson Cavani deal on deadline day

talkSPORT Sunday, 4 October 2020
Manchester United have finally agreed a fee to sign Porto defender Alex Telles, talkSPORT understands. The Red Devils were heavily linked with the 27-year-old left-back, however, there was a stand-off in theirs and Porto’s valuation of the player. Transfer expert Alex Crook reports that United and Porto have agreed an £18million fee for Telles. Meanwhile, […]
