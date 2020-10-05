|
Felipe Anderson could leave West Ham on deadline day as Porto make late move for Brazilian forward
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Felipe Anderson may leave West Ham before the transfer deadline. The Brazilian forward has been the subject of an approach from Porto, who want to take the 27-year-old on loan. West Ham broke their transfer record to sign Anderson from Lazio for £36million in July 2018. He signed a four-year deal with the Hammers but […]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this