EPL: We lost the plot - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after shocking loss

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
EPL: We lost the plot - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after shocking lossJurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool lost their composure after conceding early to Aston Villa as the English champions were smashed 7-2 in the Premier League on Sunday. Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick as the Reds conceded seven goals in a game for the first time since 1963. Liverpool's back-up goalkeeper Adrian had a...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool's hammering at Villa is result that 'should not happen' - Jurgen Klopp 01:07

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said his players had made “massive mistakes” inthe 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa, adding “a game like tonight should nothappen”. Klopp’s Premier League champions were left stunned as Ollie Watkinsregistered a first-half hat-trick and John McGinn, Ross Barkley and...

