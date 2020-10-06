EPL: We lost the plot - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after shocking loss Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool lost their composure after conceding early to Aston Villa as the English champions were smashed 7-2 in the Premier League on Sunday. Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick as the Reds conceded seven goals in a game for the first time since 1963. Liverpool's back-up goalkeeper Adrian had a... Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool lost their composure after conceding early to Aston Villa as the English champions were smashed 7-2 in the Premier League on Sunday. Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick as the Reds conceded seven goals in a game for the first time since 1963. Liverpool's back-up goalkeeper Adrian had a 👓 View full article

