EPL: We lost the plot - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after shocking loss
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool lost their composure after conceding early to Aston Villa as the English champions were smashed 7-2 in the Premier League on Sunday. Ollie Watkins scored a first-half hat-trick as the Reds conceded seven goals in a game for the first time since 1963. Liverpool's back-up goalkeeper Adrian had a...
